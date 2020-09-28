Advertisement

Major cooling underway, November level temperatures to follow

Season’s first frost all but certain later in the week
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though Fall officially arrive last week, it hadn’t felt much like it, that is, until now. An autumnal chill has descended upon the area, sending temperatures from near 80° all the way down into the 50s by late Sunday Evening. And, if one thinks this is cold, what’s coming later in the week will be even more of a shock to the system.

Just 24 hours ago, temperatures throughout the Stateline were still well into the 70s, even flirting with 80° in a few spots long after the sun had set. Fast forward to Sunday Evening, temperatures are anywhere from 20° to 25° colder.

Over the course of the next three days, temperatures are not to get out of the 60s. In fact, it stands to reason that, in the presence of enough cloud cover, some locales may struggle to even reach the 60° mark, especially on Monday. Sunshine should be a bit more prevalent Tuesday and Wednesday, which should temper the chill at least somewhat.

A second cold front’s passage Thursday is what’s poised to bring the Stateline its coldest temperatures since May. By the end of the week, temperatures are likely to fall at least 15° below normal for October’s opening days. In fact, the 52° high temperature forecast to occur Friday is a reading we’d more typically witness on November 8!

It should come as no great surprise that this chill’s likely to bring our area its first frost of the season, and, quite possibly, even a freeze in a spot or two. While it’s to be a shock to the system coming so quickly after such a delightful warm spell, a frost, or even a freeze, is not all that uncommon this time of year. A scan of weather records dating back to 1893 reveals that, on average, our first frost generally happens right around the time we change the calendar from September to October. A freeze isn’t unheard of this time of year, either. Though they’ve happened later in the year in recent years, on average, our first 32° low temperature generally comes around October 9.

While the week ahead is set to be a chilly one, there’s convincing evidence that a return to a more seasonable weather pattern is in the cards beyond this weekend. In fact, a period of October warmth appears to be quite likely as we near the middle of the month.

