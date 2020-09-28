Advertisement

Local political experts react to supreme court nomination

Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Donald Trump announced Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just weeks away from election day, President Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a supreme court justice. A nomination that has political experts in the region talking, retired Judge Rosemary Collins expresses her concerns.

“I wasn’t surprised that she was the nominee, I am disappointed that she is the nominee," said Collins.

Paul Hoffman is running for a seat in the Illinois Senate, he approves the decision.

“I’m in favor of this nomination," said Hoffman.

Judge Barrett is a mother to seven children and serves as a Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Collins served the Rockford region as a judge for more than 30 years, she points to a lack of experience as a point of emphasis.

“Amy Coney Barret has only been a judge just about three years, not quite three years but almost," said Collins. "That is a very short time to get a look at somebody’s judicial perspective.”

Hoffman says he prefers a strong interpretation of the constitution and says Barrett’s style fits that mold.

“She seems to follow that strict adherence to the constitution in many of her court cases," said Hoffman

Senate hearings for Barrett begin October 12th, but Collins still has many unanswered questions about the nomination.

“Why are they in such a rush? Why are they in such a rush to push her through?” said Collins. “What is it about her that she has been able to convey to them that gives them such confidence?”

