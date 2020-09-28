Advertisement

League of Women Voters seeking questions for Candidate Forum

All questions must be submitted by Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.
Illinois voters do not need a reason to vote early instead of on election day.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The League of Women Voters Greater Rockford is seeking questions for its Candidate Forum, which will be recorded via Zoom and posted publicly.

Questions can be submitted here for each of several races. The races are State Senator, 34th Legislative District; State Representative, 67th and 68th Districts; Winnebago County State’s Attorney; Winnebago County Board Chairman; and Winnebago County Board Members in Districts 4, 17 and 19.

All questions must be submitted by Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m. Only local contested races with more than one candidate are eligible due to League of Women Voter rules.

For those who are seeking further information, contact Communications Chair Joan Sage at 815-979-0621 or communications@lwvgr.net.

