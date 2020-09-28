Advertisement

Lawmakers preview first presidential debate

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off in the first of three presidential debates.
A hand sanitizer station is seen outside of the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University ahead of the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump and the former Vice President Joe Biden will meet in Cleveland Tuesday for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election season.

This year’s debates will look different than in the past due to COVID-19. This debate was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Notre Dame but moved due to coronavirus concerns. Chris Wallace, from “Fox News Sunday," will be the only moderator and the crowd size at Case Western Reserve University will be limited.

Our Washington D.C bureau is catching up with lawmakers to hear what they anticipate for the first presidential debate. Their full interviews can be seen below.

