Advertisement

Ill. announces 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,142 specimens for a total of 5,520,652.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 1,709 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with 13 additional deaths.

The deaths reported Monday include:

• Coles County: 1 female 80′s

• Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 males 80′s

• Crawford County: 1 male 70′s

• DeWitt County: 1 male 80′s

• Madison County: 1 female 80′s

• Marion County: 1 male 80′s

• Richland County: 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 289,639 cases, including 8,614 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 21 – September 27 is 3.7 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,142 specimens for a total of 5,520,652. As of Sunday night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Harlem High School

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district sent out an email before 11 a.m. with the confirmation.

News

League of Women Voters seeking questions for Candidate Forum

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All questions must be submitted by Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

News

Rockford residents arrested by ISP on several charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Austin and Aurel were both taken to the Ogle County Jail, where they await a bond hearing, according to the ISP.

News

Clinton woman killed in Green Co. crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 42-year-old Clinton woman was killed in an early Monday morning crash that shut down a Green Co. highway for approximately two hours.

Latest News

News

Blackhawk Bank to donate $35K in grants to local charities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Blackhawk Bank contributed additional funds to the grant program, redirecting resources from their traditional holiday social events.

News

Oregon High School students urge residents to fill out census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The census deadline is on Sept. 30.

News

Golfers participate in Nine and Wine event at Sinnissippi Golf Course

Updated: 15 hours ago
D.C. Estate Winery and Sinnissippi Golf Course team up to provide some delicious wine for golfers to enjoy while playing a 9 hole game of golf.

News

Beloit family raises money for the National Alzheimer’s Association

Updated: 15 hours ago
One family impacted by Alzhiemers is making a difference by hosting a chili cook-off and bingo game to raise funds and bring awareness to the disease.

News

Rockford yoga studio hosts a fundraiser for suicide prevention

Updated: 15 hours ago
Dozens of people came together for a yoga session to clear their mind while also helping a cause so close to many people’s hearts.

News

Gov. Pritzker speaks at Gold Star Mother’s Day ceremony

Updated: 15 hours ago
Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Gold Star families and the National Guard for a ceremony at the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles, Illinois.