Ill. announces 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 1,709 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with 13 additional deaths.

The deaths reported Monday include:

• Coles County: 1 female 80′s

• Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 males 80′s

• Crawford County: 1 male 70′s

• DeWitt County: 1 male 80′s

• Madison County: 1 female 80′s

• Marion County: 1 male 80′s

• Richland County: 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 289,639 cases, including 8,614 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 21 – September 27 is 3.7 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,142 specimens for a total of 5,520,652. As of Sunday night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.