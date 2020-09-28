IDPH: COVID-19 plans must factor drinking water, toileting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many buildings, businesses, and organizations are developing and implementing operating plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 operating plans have focused largely on increased hand hygiene, social distancing and limiting the number of individuals present at a given time. It is also important, however, for COVID-19 operating plans to ensure that facility occupants are provided access to potable drinking water and an adequate number of toileting and hand washing facilities where required, according to the State of Illinois Department of Public Health.

The minimum number of plumbing fixtures required for various types of facilities can be found in the Illinois Plumbing Code, Title 77 Ill. Adm. Code Section 890.810 and Appendix A, Table B.

These minimum fixture requirements vary based upon facility type and occupant load and are intended to serve the maximum number of facility occupants. IDPH is aware some facilities have considered limiting use of available fixtures due to COVID-19 by such means as posting signage, “bagging” fixtures, or locking stalls, in multi-user restrooms where 6-foot of separation cannot be reasonably maintained.

At this time, IDPH does not recommend limiting access to existing fixtures. However, those considering limiting access to existing drinking fountains and toileting and hand washing facilities under their COVID-19 operating plan must ensure potable drinking water and an adequate number of toileting and hand washing facilities are available for use, where required, by the current facility occupant load.

In assessment of whether an adequate number of toileting and hand washing facilities are available, facilities should consider the following:

• For employees. Potable drinking water and an adequate number of toileting and hand washing facilities must always be provided and available for use by all employees within each place of employment when employees are present.

• For all other facility occupants. Drinking water and an adequate number of toileting and hand washing facilities must be provided and available for use by all other facility occupants where required by the Illinois Plumbing Code.

• Current occupant load should be determined in consideration of employees and facility occupants located in and around the premises, including exterior seating and working areas.

• If the addition of exterior seating increases capacity beyond normal occupancy, it may be necessary to provide additional toileting and hand washing facilities.

• Portable toilets and hand washing stations should only be supplied as a temporary measure and are not considered a replacement for plumbing fixtures installed in compliance with the Illinois Plumbing Code.

• Where provided, portable toilets and hand washing stations shall be serviced and maintained in accordance with the Private Sewage Disposal Code, Title 77 Ill. Adm. Code Section 905.135.

• Restricting use to plumbing fixtures can impact water quality. In order to reduce plumbing and water quality concerns during and following periods of reduced use or vacancy, building owners and operators should consider the general guidance and recommend actions noted in the IDPH Plumbing and Water Quality Program’s memorandum dated May 13.

• Prior to limiting access to existing plumbing fixtures, facility operators should ensure the available facilities will allow compliance with the requirements of the Illinois Accessibility Code and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

• The number of toileting and hand washing facilities made available for use should continually be reevaluated as occupancy levels return to normal.

In all cases, restroom facilities should be maintained in proper working order and should be cleaned and disinfected in accordance with CDC guidance.

“High-touch surfaces,” including toilets, faucets, and door handles, may need to be cleaned and disinfected more frequently during facility operation. The accommodations noted within this document are intended to be a temporary measure. Access to drinking fountains, toilets, and lavatories should be restored upon returning to normal facility operations.

For questions regarding the minimum numbers of plumbing fixtures, contact the local plumbing inspector for the authority having jurisdiction. For questions related to this guidance contact DPH.Plumbing@illinois.gov.

