Honorary street renaming pays tribute to local Marines

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The contributions of members of the Montford Point Marine Association were recognized on Saturday with an unveiling of an honorary street name.

“It has been a joy to assist with this project,” city Manager Lori Curtis Luther said. “The Montford Point Marines fought for our entire country, and we sincerely appreciate their contributions to the Armed Forces.”

The honorary street renaming was approved on Sept. 8 to pay tribute to the African-American Marines who enlisted to serve the United States during World War II.

Short Street will now carry the Honorary Montford Point Marine Street name. The first meeting of the Beloit-Rockford Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 41 was held at 201 Short Street Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a few people were able to gather at the ceremony on Saturday, according to the city of Beloit.

“I am so proud that the City of Beloit could honor all Montford Point Marines and those dedicated to preserving their legacy,” City Council President Regina Dunkin said. “Honorary Montford Point Marine Street will serve as a teaching opportunity for our youth and their families to learn about wartime service and the integration of the Marines.”

Between 1942 and 1949, approximately 20,000 African-American men completed recruit training at Montford Point, a training facility at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, during a time when racism and segregation were a part of everyday life. In the summer of 1965, more than 400 former and active duty Marines attended a reunion in Philadelphia, and out of that gathering, the “Montford Point Marine Association,” a nonprofit veteran organization was formed, according to the city of Beloit.

“Despite the challenges presented to those Montford Point Marines in World War II, their valor and performance paved the way for our present integrated armed forces. President Barack Obama signed a bill into law to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Montford Point Marines on November 23, 2011,” the city of Beloit said.

