Gov. Pritzker speaks at Gold Start Mother’s Day ceremony

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker joins gold star families and the national guard for a ceremony at the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles.

Since 1936 the last Sunday in September is called Gold Star Mother’s Day which honors the immediate family of a service member who took the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Pritzker handed out yellow roses and said a few words to gold families.

“To all of our gold star community. you poses an incredible strength that continues to inspire. May God grant you peace and comfort,” Pritzker said.

