Golfers participated in a Nine and Wine event at the Sinnissippi Golf Course

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - DC Winery and the Sinnissippi Golf Course teamed up to provide some delicious wine while playing a 9hole game of golf.

60 players took to the Sinnissippi Golf Course to enjoy a glass of wine from the DC Winery at four holes and a bottle of wine to take home. This is the third year for the Nine and Wine event and Sinnissippi Head Golf Pro Ann Bloomfield says it’s a great way to show off the 108 year old course that was in danger of closing earlier this year.

“Revenue is great but just getting people out here to see the course is amazing and the Save Sinnissippi group is outstanding. They really brought attention to the course and put the focus on getting people out not only on this course but every course in Rockford,” Bloomfield said.

