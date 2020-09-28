Advertisement

Community activist respond to arrest near Rockford City Market Friday

Dozens of activists rally for the release of two men arrested during a protest Friday near city market.
Dozens of activists rally for the release of two men arrested during a protest Friday near city market.(wifr)
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A protest on September 25 near city market ending in the arrest of Jordan Nelson and Albert Riley.

“Fighting for justice for African American people out here. That’s his purpose,” said Riley’s Fiance Quo-Shayla Brewer.

Brewer says while Riley does support the Black Lives Matter movement he would never do something to end up behind bars.

“I know that is not Albert’s character, the way people are trying to make him out to be. I know they just said he is being released today,” Brewer said.

Both Riley and Nelson will be released on their own recognizances with a group of supporters waiting for them outside the Winnebago County Justice Center.

“We haven’t forgotten about the people who in essence have sacrificed some of their freedom for their voice to be heard on Friday,” said Community Activist Leslie Rolfe.

Rolfe says he’s been in Nelson and Riley’s shoes and says it meant a lot to see some familiar faces when he was released.

“It was good to know that when I was inside of there that there weren’t people who had forgotten about me,” Rolfe said.

Even though city market is done for the season Rolfe says the protests won’t stop until justice is served.

“We went out to City Market because of what happened on May 30th and things happened to people at city market it would be an injustice to those people who things happened to at city market if we didn’t continue to raise awareness,” Rolfe said.

Nelson and Riley still face several charges including aggravated battery to an officer. Nelson’s next court date is November 12 and Riley’s is December 8.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford PD investigating pair of weekend armed robberies

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Both are active and ongoing investigations.

News

40 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend, 9 percent positivity rate

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The positive tests reported from Sunday to Saturday is 9.0 percent.

News

Oregon High School students push for Census completion

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Winnebago Co. adds 225 COVID-19 cases over weekend, positivity rate jumps to 9 percent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

Latest News

News

Oregon High School students push community members to complete the Census

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
With the end of the 2020 census near, students at Oregon High School hold Monday’s class outside spreading awareness about the importance of a complete count.

News

IDPH: COVID-19 plans must factor drinking water, toileting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At this time, IDPH does not recommend limiting access to existing fixtures.

News

Honorary street renaming pays tribute to local Marines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsrooms
The honorary street renaming was approved on Sept. 8.

News

AAA: Gas prices in Ill. go up slightly

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Nationally, motorists are now paying an average of $32 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $12 from when prices were their highest last July.

News

Spreading awareness of Domestic Violence Awareness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
More than 2,500 Emergency Orders of Protection were requested in Winnebago County last year.

News

October is ‘College Changes Everything’ month in Illinois

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This year is also unique in Illinois because it marks the first year of the state’s new FAFSA mandate.