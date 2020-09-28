Community activist respond to arrest near Rockford City Market Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A protest on September 25 near city market ending in the arrest of Jordan Nelson and Albert Riley.

“Fighting for justice for African American people out here. That’s his purpose,” said Riley’s Fiance Quo-Shayla Brewer.

Brewer says while Riley does support the Black Lives Matter movement he would never do something to end up behind bars.

“I know that is not Albert’s character, the way people are trying to make him out to be. I know they just said he is being released today,” Brewer said.

Both Riley and Nelson will be released on their own recognizances with a group of supporters waiting for them outside the Winnebago County Justice Center.

“We haven’t forgotten about the people who in essence have sacrificed some of their freedom for their voice to be heard on Friday,” said Community Activist Leslie Rolfe.

Rolfe says he’s been in Nelson and Riley’s shoes and says it meant a lot to see some familiar faces when he was released.

“It was good to know that when I was inside of there that there weren’t people who had forgotten about me,” Rolfe said.

Even though city market is done for the season Rolfe says the protests won’t stop until justice is served.

“We went out to City Market because of what happened on May 30th and things happened to people at city market it would be an injustice to those people who things happened to at city market if we didn’t continue to raise awareness,” Rolfe said.

Nelson and Riley still face several charges including aggravated battery to an officer. Nelson’s next court date is November 12 and Riley’s is December 8.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.