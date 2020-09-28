Advertisement

Clinton woman killed in Green Co. crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old Clinton woman was killed in an early Monday morning crash that shut down a Green Co. highway for approximately two hours.

According to the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office, the woman was heading west on State Hwy. 81 around 1:45 a.m. when her 2010 Ford Escape went off the road at the Co. Hwy. GG intersection.

The SUV went past the county highway and crashed into its western embankment, before colliding with another embankment, a Sheriff’s Office release stated. The Ford continued onto private land where it hit machinery on the property and then an unoccupied storage building.

The driver, whose name was not released, thrown from the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

