Blackhawk Bank to donate $35K in grants to local charities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -– Blackhawk Bank presented $35,000 in grant money to local charities in the southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois area.

Blackhawk Bank, a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, applied for grants on behalf of seven organizations as a part of the FHLB Targeted Impact Fund Grant Program. Additionally, Blackhawk Bank contributed additional funds to the grant program, redirecting resources from their traditional holiday social events which have been postponed given the current social distancing guidelines, according to the bank.

The service organizations that are receiving grant funds met the criteria established for the grant application, including those addressing the ongoing needs of populations hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. The organizations nominated by Blackhawk Bank for the Targeted Impact Fund grant are Boone County Council on Aging , The Ivy Academy, Miss Carly’s, ACTS Housing, YWCA Rock County, KFACT and the Youth and Family Center of McHenry County.

“We are honored and thrilled to partner with the FHLB and give additional assistance to these organizations that are positively impacting our communities,” Dave Adkins, President and CEO of Blackhawk Bank said. “We are so grateful for all the work that these organizations have been doing, and this is one small way Blackhawk Bank can help make a difference, especially during challenging circumstances.”

