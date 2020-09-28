Beloit family raises money for the National Alzheimer’s Association

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One family impacted by Alzheimer’s is making a difference by hosting a chili cook-off and bingo game to raise funds and bring awareness to the disease.

Malissa Cronin’s mom had Alzheimer’s and she says she felt very alone while going through it and doesn’t want others to feel that so she is spreading awareness through a game of bingo and a chili cook-off with all the money going towards the National Alzheimer’s Association.

“I’m trying to spread the word and put a little bit more information out there that there is a little bit of help for people that need it and anyone that is looking for someone to talk to about it,” Cronin said.

The winner of the chili cook-off gets a $50 tab at the Pig Iron Pub And Grub in Beloit and a trophy.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.