AAA: Gas prices in Ill. go up slightly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to AAA, gas prices in Illinois are up 2-cents compared to last week. Illinois drivers are now paying an average price of $2.32 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Our viewing area is below the $2.32 average, with Rockford currently at $2.27. This is up from $2.24 a week ago.

“Low demand, even as gasoline stocks decline, has helped pump prices decline or hold steady on the week,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA -- The Auto Club Group said. “That is likely to continue into the fall as the season sees fewer road trips, especially amid the pandemic.”

According to AAA, on the national level, motorists are now paying an average of $32 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $12 from when prices were their highest last July.

Today’s national gas price average is $2.18, which is the same price as last week, five cents less than a month ago, but 47 cents cheaper than a year ago. On the week, most states saw gas prices decrease or moderate fluctuations by a penny or two. A continued drop in demand will likely lead to pump prices continuing to decrease.

