40 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend, 9 percent positivity rate

The positive tests reported from Sunday to Saturday is 9.0 percent.
Boone County, Illinois
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,137 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 40 cases were announced since Saturday.

Of those cases, 935 have recovered and 23 have died. The positive tests reported from Sunday to Saturday is 9.0 percent. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 47 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 118 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 227 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 163 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 209 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 166 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 95 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 60 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 37 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

