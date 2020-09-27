Two Rockford men charged after Bildahl Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday at about 10:30 p.m. Rockford Police responded to the 3100 block of Bidahl Street where 36-year-old Michael Irvin hit another car in traffic during an argument. Irvin left the scene on an ATV.

A bit later Thursday night officers responded to shots fired near Bidahl Street and Brooke Road. When police arrived they saw 38-year-old Juan Ceballos running with a gun and shooting at Irvin who was on the ATV. Officers arrested Ceballos and took him into custody and then found Irvin in the 3100 block of 8th street with a gunshot wound to the shin. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and then was taken into custody.

Irvin is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing to elude and 2 counts of felony criminal damage.

Caballos is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

