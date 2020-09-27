Advertisement

Two Rockford men charged after Bildahl Street shooting

Deputies are still investigating the cause
Deputies are still investigating the cause(File)
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday at about 10:30 p.m. Rockford Police responded to the 3100 block of Bidahl Street  where 36-year-old Michael Irvin hit another car in traffic during an argument. Irvin left the scene on an ATV.

A bit later Thursday night officers responded to shots fired near Bidahl Street and Brooke Road. When police arrived they saw 38-year-old Juan Ceballos running with a gun and shooting at Irvin who was on the ATV. Officers arrested Ceballos and took him into custody and then found Irvin in the 3100 block of 8th street with a gunshot wound to the shin. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and then was taken into custody.

Irvin is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing to elude and 2 counts of felony criminal damage.

Caballos is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

19-year-old charged with attempted murder

Updated: 23 minutes ago
19-year-old Timothy Harris faces multiple charges including attempted murder.

News

Fully engulfed vacant house fire on N. Greenview Avenue

Updated: 2 hours ago
Just after 5 Sunday morning Rockford fire crews were called to the 1000 block of N. Greenview Avenue for reports of a tree on fire.

News

Man dead after shooting on Rockford’s West Side.

Updated: 17 hours ago
One dead after a shooting in the 1100 block of Auburn Street.

News

Boylan celebrates 60 year anniversary

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

Boylan Catholic High School celebrates 60th anniversary

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
For sixty years students have walked the halls of the school and those who celebrate the milestone anniversary say memories of their time as Titans stick with them for life.

News

One dead in Rock Street shooting

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
Rockford Police responded to the 1500 block of Rock Street around 4:15 Saturday morning.

News

Two protestors arrested during Rockford City Market

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
A protest broke out on West State Street during Rockford City Market Friday.

News

Armed robbery at Rockford Dollar Tree

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
Armed robbery at Rockford Dollar Tree

News

Last City Market of the year

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT

News

Rockford City Market ends the season on a positive note

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Karlin
City market goers, vendors, organizers and protesters made the last Rockford City Market event of the year one to remember.