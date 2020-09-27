Advertisement

Tracking rain late Sunday followed by two waves of cooler air

Tracking rain and a few rumbles for Sunday.
Tracking rain and a few rumbles for Sunday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alright so yes, Saturday was a temperature bust. Incoming clouds and thick smoke limited our warming potential today in what would otherwise push our high temperatures well into the upper 80s.

Saturday did mark the last of the above normal and summer-like conditions we will have in the Stateline for quite some time. We are currently eyeing a cold front in Iowa that will move through the region later Sunday.

The front is still moving slowly and won’t actually arrive here until Sunday night. Dry conditions will continue tonight with warmer temperatures expected as lows only fall to the middle 60s.

The first half of Sunday will be dry, but shortly after lunch is when rain and a few embedded thunderstorms will approach the region. The rain will continue through much of the afternoon before departing Sunday evening around 10 or 11 p.m.

In terms of rainfall potential, they’ll remain in the lighter side around a quarter of an inch. If you get under one of the thunderstorms, some half-inch amounts will be likely. The higher risk for thunder will be south.

Following, all-like weather arrives by Monday behind the front as daytime high temperatures will be held to the 60s. This will be a good 10 degrees below normal. We still have the possibility to have a few showers on Monday with plenty of clouds that will be around for most of the day.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives by Thursday which will send our daytime high temperatures tumbling into the 50s. Patchy frost still looks fairly likely for Friday night as our low temperatures look to approach the mid-to-low 30s.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A breezy Saturday gives us the last 80 degree day likely of 2020

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
One more day, that’s all folks if you like the summer weather conditions because once the weekend cold front arrives, our weather pattern will be changing very quickly here.

Forecast

Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 9/25/2020

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT

Forecast

Warm For The Final Weekend Of September

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Warm For The Final Weekend Of September

Forecast

Unseasonable warmth to persist through the weekend, though huge changes loom beyond

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
This weekend is likely to be Summer's last hurrah, as much colder weather is due in next week.

Latest News

Forecast

Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 9/24/2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT

Forecast

Above Normal Temps Continue Through The Weekend

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Above Normal Temps Continue Through The Weekend

Forecast

Summer feels for a few more days, eyeing a few rain chances

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Enjoy the weather pattern while we have it because things are going to be changing here very soon. We also are in somewhat of a dry streak ahead of a few very small rain chances in the forecast.

Forecast

Certainly Won’t Feel Like Fall

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:27 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Certainly Won’t Feel Like Fall.

Forecast

Warmth to persist for several days, though changes coming into view

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Cooler times are most certainly ahead next week.

Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 9/22/2020

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT