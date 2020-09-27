Tracking rain late Sunday followed by two waves of cooler air

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alright so yes, Saturday was a temperature bust. Incoming clouds and thick smoke limited our warming potential today in what would otherwise push our high temperatures well into the upper 80s.

Saturday did mark the last of the above normal and summer-like conditions we will have in the Stateline for quite some time. We are currently eyeing a cold front in Iowa that will move through the region later Sunday.

The front is still moving slowly and won’t actually arrive here until Sunday night. Dry conditions will continue tonight with warmer temperatures expected as lows only fall to the middle 60s.

The first half of Sunday will be dry, but shortly after lunch is when rain and a few embedded thunderstorms will approach the region. The rain will continue through much of the afternoon before departing Sunday evening around 10 or 11 p.m.

In terms of rainfall potential, they’ll remain in the lighter side around a quarter of an inch. If you get under one of the thunderstorms, some half-inch amounts will be likely. The higher risk for thunder will be south.

Following, all-like weather arrives by Monday behind the front as daytime high temperatures will be held to the 60s. This will be a good 10 degrees below normal. We still have the possibility to have a few showers on Monday with plenty of clouds that will be around for most of the day.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives by Thursday which will send our daytime high temperatures tumbling into the 50s. Patchy frost still looks fairly likely for Friday night as our low temperatures look to approach the mid-to-low 30s.

