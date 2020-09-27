Advertisement

The New York Times: President Trump paid no federal income tax in 10 of the past 15 years

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times.

Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in modern times not to make them public. The Sunday report said he paid $750 in taxes to the federal government the year he was elected, 2016, and $750 again his first year in office. Trump dismissed the report as “fake news.” The disclosure comes at a pivotal moment weeks before a divisive election, with early voting underway. Trump dismissed the report as “fake news.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

19-year-old charged with attempted murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
19-year-old Timothy Harris faces multiple charges including attempted murder.

News

Two Rockford men charged after Bildahl Street shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two men arrest after a shooting incident on Bidahl Street.

News

Fully engulfed vacant house fire on N. Greenview Avenue

Updated: 3 hours ago
Just after 5 Sunday morning Rockford fire crews were called to the 1000 block of N. Greenview Avenue for reports of a tree on fire.

News

Man dead after shooting on Rockford’s West Side.

Updated: 19 hours ago
One dead after a shooting in the 1100 block of Auburn Street.

Latest News

News

Boylan celebrates 60 year anniversary

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Boylan Catholic High School celebrates 60th anniversary

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
For sixty years students have walked the halls of the school and those who celebrate the milestone anniversary say memories of their time as Titans stick with them for life.

News

One dead in Rock Street shooting

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
Rockford Police responded to the 1500 block of Rock Street around 4:15 Saturday morning.

News

Two protestors arrested during Rockford City Market

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
A protest broke out on West State Street during Rockford City Market Friday.

News

Armed robbery at Rockford Dollar Tree

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
Armed robbery at Rockford Dollar Tree

News

Last City Market of the year

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT