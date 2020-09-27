Advertisement

Man dead after shooting on Rockford’s West Side.

Auburn Street Shooting
Auburn Street Shooting(wifr)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One dead after a shooting in the 1100 block of Auburn Street.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says a 25-year-old male died at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center from apparent gunshot wounds.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. An Autopsy is pending and a toxicology report will be available in a couple weeks.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

