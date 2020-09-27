Man dead after shooting on Rockford’s West Side.
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One dead after a shooting in the 1100 block of Auburn Street.
The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says a 25-year-old male died at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center from apparent gunshot wounds.
The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. An Autopsy is pending and a toxicology report will be available in a couple weeks.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
