Man dead after shooting on Rockford’s West Side.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One dead after a shooting in the 1100 block of Auburn Street.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says a 25-year-old male died at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center from apparent gunshot wounds.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. An Autopsy is pending and a toxicology report will be available in a couple weeks.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

