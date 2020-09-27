Harlem grad Josh Black helps Syracuse pick up first win of season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIFR) - Josh Black continued his hot start to his senior season at Syracuse, coming down with his first collegiate interception as the Orange upset Georgia Tech 37-20 in the home opener at the newly renovated Carrier Dome on Saturday.

On the Yellow Jackets' second possession of the game, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims had his arm hit by Kingsley Jonathan. The ball popped up into the air and Black made a play on it and came down with the pick. It was the first of four interceptions for the Syracuse defense. He also played on the offensive line clearing the way for their second touchdown of the game in the first quarter.

The Loves Park native finished the game with one tackle in the win, but his stat line through three games in the ACC is quite impressive. The Harlem grad has 11 total tackles (6 solo, 3 TFL), two sacks, and an interception. During his breakout junior season in 2019, Black had 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Syracuse has a bye week next week before hosting Duke on Saturday, Oct. 10.

