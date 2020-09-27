Fully engulfed vacant house fire on N. Greenview Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Just after 5 Sunday morning Rockford fire crews were called to the 1000 block of N. Greenview Avenue for reports of a tree on fire.

At approximately 5:10 a.m today, firefighters responded to a structure fire near the corner of North Greenview Avenue and Auburn Street. This was an abandoned structure. pic.twitter.com/TrtyvY40oV — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) September 27, 2020

When crews arrived a vacant home had caught fire and they called in back up. The fire was put out shortly after but ComEd was called to the scene to shut the power off because multiple power lines hang close to the home and could be a safety concern for the firefighters working. A building department inspector and demolition company were called to the scene to investigate what crews call an unsafe structure.

No one was injured in the fire and the damage is estimated at $20,000.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.