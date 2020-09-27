Fully engulfed vacant house fire on N. Greenview Avenue
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Just after 5 Sunday morning Rockford fire crews were called to the 1000 block of N. Greenview Avenue for reports of a tree on fire.
When crews arrived a vacant home had caught fire and they called in back up. The fire was put out shortly after but ComEd was called to the scene to shut the power off because multiple power lines hang close to the home and could be a safety concern for the firefighters working. A building department inspector and demolition company were called to the scene to investigate what crews call an unsafe structure.
No one was injured in the fire and the damage is estimated at $20,000.
