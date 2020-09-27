Advertisement

Boylan Catholic High School celebrates 60th anniversary

Staff, students, and alumni share why being a Titan matters to them.
Staff, students, and alumni share why being a Titan matters to them.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Staff, students, and alumni celebrate a Titan of an anniversary at Boylan Catholic High School. For sixty years students have walked the halls of the school and those who celebrate the milestone anniversary say memories of their time as Titans stick with them for life.

“There’s a lot of tradition here and I think people are proud to be a part of this community and they want to see it sustained," Boylan alum Peter Provenzano said.

Three generations of the Provenzano family went to Boylan, Peter graduated in 1990 and says the values he learned there, made it an easy decision to send his children to the school.

“I think there’s a cultural threading here that really keeps people close," Peter said.

“A lot of my family has been here for a while I think it’s insane that I am the third person going here and hopefully if I’m still here then I’ll send my children here," Boylan student Annelise Provenzano.

The family is proud to celebrate the sixty-year anniversary and say they hope to enjoy many more titan milestones.

“I hope there’s a 120-year legacy someday but right now it’s real meaningful it was meaningful for me to be a second-generation,” Peter said. “Our oldest daughter Mia Bella when I would pull them up to school in the morning in the first few years when she was a freshman and sophomore here and Annelise I would be like I love this place.”

Peter says he keeps in touch with many of his classmates from Boylan and Annelise hopes her class will do the same. Boylan Catholic High School will celebrate the exact date of the anniversary later in the month.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boylan celebrates 60 year anniversary

Updated: moments ago

News

One person injured in shooting near Rock Street

Updated: 6 hours ago
Rockford Police responded to the 1500 block of Rock Street around 4:15 Saturday morning.

News

Two protestors arrested during Rockford City Market

Updated: 6 hours ago
A protest broke out on West State Street during Rockford City Market Friday.

News

Armed robbery at Rockford Dollar Tree

Updated: 6 hours ago
Armed robbery at Rockford Dollar Tree

Latest News

News

Last City Market of the year

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Rockford City Market ends the season on a positive note

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Karlin
City market goers, vendors, organizers and protesters made the last Rockford City Market event of the year one to remember.

News

Electrostatic disinfectant sprayers become increasingly popular amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
As disinfectants fly off the shelves and cleaning companies see their businesses boom many Americans search for new gadgets to keep their spaces safe and sanitary.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 125 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate back to 8 percent

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
49 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD.

News

The Olympic Tavern closed until Monday after employees get sick

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The restaurant plans to reopen on Monday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.

News

Vote-by-mail applicants asked to avoid in-person early voting

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
As of midday Sept. 25, 1.9 million voters statewide had requested vote-by-mail ballots.