Boylan Catholic High School celebrates 60th anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Staff, students, and alumni celebrate a Titan of an anniversary at Boylan Catholic High School. For sixty years students have walked the halls of the school and those who celebrate the milestone anniversary say memories of their time as Titans stick with them for life.

“There’s a lot of tradition here and I think people are proud to be a part of this community and they want to see it sustained," Boylan alum Peter Provenzano said.

Three generations of the Provenzano family went to Boylan, Peter graduated in 1990 and says the values he learned there, made it an easy decision to send his children to the school.

“I think there’s a cultural threading here that really keeps people close," Peter said.

“A lot of my family has been here for a while I think it’s insane that I am the third person going here and hopefully if I’m still here then I’ll send my children here," Boylan student Annelise Provenzano.

The family is proud to celebrate the sixty-year anniversary and say they hope to enjoy many more titan milestones.

“I hope there’s a 120-year legacy someday but right now it’s real meaningful it was meaningful for me to be a second-generation,” Peter said. “Our oldest daughter Mia Bella when I would pull them up to school in the morning in the first few years when she was a freshman and sophomore here and Annelise I would be like I love this place.”

Peter says he keeps in touch with many of his classmates from Boylan and Annelise hopes her class will do the same. Boylan Catholic High School will celebrate the exact date of the anniversary later in the month.

