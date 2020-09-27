Advertisement

Auburn’s Ferry earns medalist honors, East wins RPS 205 Cup

Auburn's Alex Ferry tees during the annual RPS 205 Cup at Ingersoll Golf Course on September 26, 2020.
Auburn's Alex Ferry tees during the annual RPS 205 Cup at Ingersoll Golf Course on September 26, 2020.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gusty winds and an overcast day made for tough conditions at Ingersoll Golf Course as three teams prepared for the NIC-10 meet with one more tournament on Saturday.

Auburn, East, and Jefferson took part in the annual Rockford Public Schools Cup, with the E-Rabs winning the team title. The Knights' Alex Ferry earned medalist honors as the top individual.

Guilford did not participate in this year’s event. Instead, the Vikings held a practice round at Elliot Golf Course, the sight of the two-day conference tournament next Friday (Oct. 2) and Saturday (Oct.3).

Team Scores

  1. East - 342
  2. Auburn - 352
  3. Jefferson - 432

Individual Results (Top 5)

  1. Alex Ferry (Auburn) - 80
  2. Nolan Silva (Auburn) - 81
  3. Jordan Compton (East) - 83
  4. Erik Gibbons (East) - 83
  5. Vincent Vereb (Jefferson) - 87

