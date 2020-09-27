Auburn’s Ferry earns medalist honors, East wins RPS 205 Cup
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gusty winds and an overcast day made for tough conditions at Ingersoll Golf Course as three teams prepared for the NIC-10 meet with one more tournament on Saturday.
Auburn, East, and Jefferson took part in the annual Rockford Public Schools Cup, with the E-Rabs winning the team title. The Knights' Alex Ferry earned medalist honors as the top individual.
Guilford did not participate in this year’s event. Instead, the Vikings held a practice round at Elliot Golf Course, the sight of the two-day conference tournament next Friday (Oct. 2) and Saturday (Oct.3).
Team Scores
- East - 342
- Auburn - 352
- Jefferson - 432
Individual Results (Top 5)
- Alex Ferry (Auburn) - 80
- Nolan Silva (Auburn) - 81
- Jordan Compton (East) - 83
- Erik Gibbons (East) - 83
- Vincent Vereb (Jefferson) - 87
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.