Auburn’s Ferry earns medalist honors, East wins RPS 205 Cup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gusty winds and an overcast day made for tough conditions at Ingersoll Golf Course as three teams prepared for the NIC-10 meet with one more tournament on Saturday.

Auburn, East, and Jefferson took part in the annual Rockford Public Schools Cup, with the E-Rabs winning the team title. The Knights' Alex Ferry earned medalist honors as the top individual.

Guilford did not participate in this year’s event. Instead, the Vikings held a practice round at Elliot Golf Course, the sight of the two-day conference tournament next Friday (Oct. 2) and Saturday (Oct.3).

Team Scores

East - 342 Auburn - 352 Jefferson - 432

Individual Results (Top 5)

Alex Ferry (Auburn) - 80 Nolan Silva (Auburn) - 81 Jordan Compton (East) - 83 Erik Gibbons (East) - 83 Vincent Vereb (Jefferson) - 87

