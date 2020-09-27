Advertisement

19-year-old charged with attempted murder

Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 19-year-old Timothy Harris faces multiple charges including attempted murder.

On Friday Rockford police responded to the 1200 block of West State Street for a shooting victim. When officers arrived they located a 19-year-old shooting victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and found that the shooting happened in the 500 block of Webster Avenue and led to the suspect. Detectives say the victim was transported from the scene to West State Street where the victim waited for an ambulance.

Harris is charged with Attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful us of a weapon and no FOID.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two Rockford men charged after Bildahl Street shooting

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Two men arrest after a shooting incident on Bidahl Street.

News

Fully engulfed vacant house fire on N. Greenview Avenue

Updated: 2 hours ago
Just after 5 Sunday morning Rockford fire crews were called to the 1000 block of N. Greenview Avenue for reports of a tree on fire.

News

Man dead after shooting on Rockford’s West Side.

Updated: 17 hours ago
One dead after a shooting in the 1100 block of Auburn Street.

News

Boylan celebrates 60 year anniversary

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

Boylan Catholic High School celebrates 60th anniversary

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
For sixty years students have walked the halls of the school and those who celebrate the milestone anniversary say memories of their time as Titans stick with them for life.

News

One dead in Rock Street shooting

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
Rockford Police responded to the 1500 block of Rock Street around 4:15 Saturday morning.

News

Two protestors arrested during Rockford City Market

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
A protest broke out on West State Street during Rockford City Market Friday.

News

Armed robbery at Rockford Dollar Tree

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
Armed robbery at Rockford Dollar Tree

News

Last City Market of the year

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT

News

Rockford City Market ends the season on a positive note

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Karlin
City market goers, vendors, organizers and protesters made the last Rockford City Market event of the year one to remember.