19-year-old charged with attempted murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 19-year-old Timothy Harris faces multiple charges including attempted murder.

On Friday Rockford police responded to the 1200 block of West State Street for a shooting victim. When officers arrived they located a 19-year-old shooting victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and found that the shooting happened in the 500 block of Webster Avenue and led to the suspect. Detectives say the victim was transported from the scene to West State Street where the victim waited for an ambulance.

Harris is charged with Attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful us of a weapon and no FOID.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.