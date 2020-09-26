Rockford City Market ends the season on a positive note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Market organizers have been through it all from planning the events during a global pandemic to protesters marching through streets but now the event is coming to an end for the season.

“If you live in the city, support your city,” said Tasha Jackson, City Market Goer.

Jackson makes her way to city market every Friday night.

“We live in Midtown and we walk over, it’s just a nice walk and we go to the shops that are downtown and make time for it,” Jackson said.

She says it’s important to attend downtown events because small businesses need community support.

“We need to support the downtown if we ever want to have a flourishing downtown area,” Jackson said.

“It’s been a lot fewer people than in previous years,” said Shantinee Cross, Why Envy Boutique owner.

Cross has worked a booth at City Market for the past three years but was faced with some new challenges during the pandemic.

“We started later in the season, we weren’t able to display as normal or bring many items down and customers aren’t able to come in walk and touch the items as before,” Cross said.

“We are really grateful that despite our challenges this year we’ve had a good group of solid vendors come out each week,” said Cathy McDermott, Rockford City Market executive director.

McDermott says while it’s been a tough summer she can’t wait to begin planning for next year.

“We look forward to next year to see how everything rolls out and to be able to make a new start for next year,” McDermott said.

Saturday is the North End City Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the southeast corner of Main and Auburn Streets.

