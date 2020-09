ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police responded to the 1500 block of Rock Street around 4:15 Saturday morning.

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm - 1500 Rock St - 0412 hours. Officers were called to the location for a shooting victim. Victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Investigation ongoing. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 26, 2020

Upon arrival officers located a shooting victim and transported them to a local hospital.

The victim suffers with serious injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

