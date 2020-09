ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say two arrests were made before 10p.m. Friday.

One of the people charged was a man who suffered minor injuries. Officers say once released he will be held at the Winnebago County Jail.

Police have not released information on the other person arrested or what the charges are.

