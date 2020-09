ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just before 10 Friday night Rockford Police responded to the Dollar General on East State Street for reports of an armed robbery.

Armed Robbery: Rockford Police on scene at the Dollar General, 6340 E. State St. investigating an armed robbery to the business. No injuries. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Rockford police or Crimestoppers. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 26, 2020

Police say no one was injured and anyone with information is encouraged to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 888-769-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.