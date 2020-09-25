Work to begin on Chicago-Rockford passenger rail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The long-anticipated Chicago-Rockford Passenger Rail moves into its next phase now that the Illinois Department Of Transportation selected a project manager.

“The engineering firm WSP USA. We have worked with them on other projects, so we are familiar with their work,” said IDOT Passenger Rail Communication Manager Scott Seegle.

Seegle says it’s all thanks to Sen. Steve Stadelman for his push to secure funds for the project.

“The governor put in $275 million dollars toward this project and the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program that was passed by the legislature and signed last summer,” Seegle said.

“This administration and I am committed to finally seeing this project to fruition and making it happen. I just think it is great for this region,” Stadelman said.

Stadelman says in order for the project to work there are a few obstacles that must be overcome.

“This has to be car compatible. People are going to have to get to the Chicago land area in the same amount of time it would take a car and at a reasonable price,” Stadelman said.

“It really needs to stop at one place in McHenry County, maybe one place in Boone County,” said Sen. Save Syverson.

Syverson is also on board with the commuter rail but wants residents to know there are still years of work ahead.

“There are a number of things that need to happen over the next several months to kind of get to a point where we understand the scope of the improvements and the timeline of how long that work will take, It won’t be months it will be years,” Seegle said.

IDOT plans to host public outreach meetings in 2021 to talk with potential riders about their hopes for passenger rail.

