Winnebago County Board approves 2021 budget, increases property taxes

In a 12-to-8 vote Thursday night, Winnebago County Board members passed the fiscal year budget including a $900,000 property tax levy.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For Winnebago County residents, the property tax levy will increase for the first time in several years as board members pass a 2021 budget.

In a 12-to-8 vote Thursday night, Winnebago County Board members passed the fiscal year budget including a $900,000 property tax levy. While some board members wanted to take that money from the county’s host fees and transfer it to its general fun, others felt that it was not a sustainable solution. This increase would mean that those living in a $150,000 home would pay a $9 increase in taxes.

“We have an extremely high tax rate, it’s eroneous,” said board member Jean Crosby. “People leave our jurisdiction and move to Boone, move to Machesney to avoid the high taxes that we have in Rockford.”

“What do we do the following year when we’re presented with yet another budget shortfall because our revenues do not match our expenditures?” said another board member, Bert Gerl. “It basically comes down to we don’t have enough money and we are spending too much money.”

Also in a 10-to-9 vote that did not fall along party lines, the board voted not to make election day, November 3 an official holiday for county workers. State workers will still get election day off due to an executive order signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

