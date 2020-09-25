Winnebago Co. adds 125 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate back to 8 percent

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 5,710 from 5,585 on Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 8.0 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 153 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.3 percent recovery rate.

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

49 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD.

