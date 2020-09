ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs around 80. Breezy tomorrow as we top out in the middle 80′s. Slight chance for a few showers by Sunday afternoon with a high at 74. Much cooler next week as highs will top out in the low 60′s to middle 50′s.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.