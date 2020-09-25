Unseasonable warmth to persist through the weekend, though huge changes loom beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a fan of the summer-like warmth we’ve enjoyed the past few days, it cannot be emphasized enough how important it is to enjoy the next few days, as it quite possibly could represent summer’s last hurrah. For a fifth consecutive day, temperatures Thursday topped out in the 70s, and for a third day in a row, most areas came within striking distance of 80°.

Expect much of the same Friday, with bright sunshine to be dominant from start to finish, and a southerly wind expected to blow with a good amount of gusto. But Saturday’s the day that will really garner some attention, as indications now suggest temperatures are to soar into the middle and upper 80s!

The next two or three days may very well feature our last 80s of 2020. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the bunch. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Significant changes are to follow, though, as a series of cold fronts will traverse the region beginning Sunday, each bringing with it a chance for rainfall, and each bringing with it about a 10° daily drop in temperatures. Come Tuesday, temperatures will be hard pressed to get into the 60s, and even colder temperatures are to follow.

While the next three days will be warm, if not hot, it will turn much, much cooler early next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All signs point to a remarkably cold start to October, with the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the month’s opening week featuring temperatures well below normal. It’s likely that several days will see highs only the 50s, and it’s not unreasonable to imagine a scenario in which one or two days fail to even reach the 50° mark during that stretch.

A significant, long-lasting cool spell is likely to arrive as October begins next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At night, the prospects for frost appear to be realistic on at least one occasion, especially when skies are clear and winds are light. While it would represent a stark and immediate contrast to the recent warmth, frost in October’s opening week isn’t all that uncommon. In fact, the area’s first frost generally does occur in the first half of the month most years.

Though many folks could see some frost with the incoming cold snap, it would not be all that uncommon. Our first frost generally comes in the first half of October. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In terms of rainfall, there was some hope that at least a few sprinkles or light rain showers could sweep through the area Thursday. Over the vast majority of the Stateline, such a development never did pan out. That extends our streak of consecutive dry days to 12, and with rain chances now removed from the forecast Saturday, we’ll see that streak eclipse two weeks! It’ll be the second stretch of dry days spanning two weeks or more in just the past month and a half!

From three weeks of dry weather to a week of very wet weather, and now to another two weeks of dry conditions, it has truly been a streaky stretch. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While there are a few chances for rain sprinkled in our forecast late this weekend into early next week, the overall pattern appears unfavorable to see any significant rainfall. Looking longer range, indications suggest below normal rainfall is likely to continue well into October.

We could use some rainfall, though there's not much coming over the next two weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

