The Olympic Tavern closed until Monday after employees get sick

The restaurant plans to reopen on Monday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.(AP Images)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After two staffers became sick, The Olympic Tavern made the decision to close the restaurant until Monday, Sept. 28.

“Today we had two staffers come down sick. Unfortunately, with our already limited staff numbers, this put us in a bad position for a busy weekend. Without those two key staffers, we don’t feel we can provide the excellent service and food you expect from us,” according to a Facebook post.

The Olympic Tavern will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

“No one has tested positive for COVID, but just to be safe we are taking the weekend off, and all our staff will be required to get a COVID test,” according to the Facebook post.

The restaurant plans to reopen on Monday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. The Rotello family asks those interested to stay tuned to the restaurant Facebook and Instagram pages for any updates.

To our guests — Today we had two staffers come down sick. Unfortunately, with our already limited staff numbers, this...

Posted by The Olympic Tavern on Friday, September 25, 2020

“We truly appreciate you for supporting us throughout the last the 75 years and even more so over the last few months,” the post concluded.

