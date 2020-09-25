Advertisement

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

Judge Paul Novak gave the defense 14 days to review papers and file pleadings ahead of an Oct. 9 hearing.
Dramatic rhetoric has helped raise nearly $2 million to pay for Kyle Rittenhouse's defense against homicide charges in the killing of two protesters.
Dramatic rhetoric has helped raise nearly $2 million to pay for Kyle Rittenhouse's defense against homicide charges in the killing of two protesters.(Source: WDJT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) -- A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two and wounded a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25. His attorneys have said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and have portrayed him as a courageous patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms during unrest over the police shooting of Blake, who is Black. Rittenhouse attorney John Pierce said he intends to fight extradition.

Judge Paul Novak gave the defense 14 days to review papers and file pleadings ahead of an Oct. 9 hearing.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

