Source: Mid-American Conference to play six-game football season starting Nov. 4
The university presidents unanimously approved the decision, the source said.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mid-American Conference will begin its football season on Nov. 4 and play a six-game, conference-only schedule, according to ESPN and multiple reports.
The conference championship game will be held the weekend of Dec. 18-19, a source told ESPN.
The university presidents unanimously approved the decision, the source said.
The MAC on Aug. 8 became the first FBS conference to postpone the fall football season because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.