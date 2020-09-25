Source: Mid-American Conference to play six-game football season starting Nov. 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mid-American Conference will begin its football season on Nov. 4 and play a six-game, conference-only schedule, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The conference championship game will be held the weekend of Dec. 18-19, a source told ESPN.

The university presidents unanimously approved the decision, the source said.

The MAC on Aug. 8 became the first FBS conference to postpone the fall football season because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.