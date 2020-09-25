Advertisement

Rockford Police investigate shooting on Barnum & 9th Street

One person was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
A late night shooting in Rockford sends one person to the hospital Thursday.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A late night shooting in Rockford sends one person to the hospital Thursday.

Around 11 p.m. Rockford Police responded to the area of Barnum and 9th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what is to be considered non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information, contact Rockford Police.

