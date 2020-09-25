Advertisement

NIU football to play 6-game season starting in November

Mid-American Conference approves return to play plan
NIU Football
NIU Football
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Following in the footsteps of the Big Ten and PAC-12, NIU and the Mid-American Conference reversed course and will now play football this fall.

The Huskies will begin a six-game season starting on November 4. The MAC Championship will be played either December 18 or 19.

“From the beginning, NIU and the MAC, led by our Council of Presidents and with guidance of the MAC Medical Advisory Board, have prioritized the health and safety of student-athletes,” said NIU Associate Vice-President and Director of Athletics Sean T. Frazier. “That has not changed and will not change. With the commitment across the league to the rigorous testing and screening protocols, we feel optimistic about the opportunity to play a schedule beginning in November.”

Teams can begin preseason practices on October 5. The complete schedule for all 12 teams will be announced at a later date.

