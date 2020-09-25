Advertisement

$4M remain in COVID-19 Bill Payment Assistance Program

For single member households, the maximum gross monthly income to qualify is $2,127.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Nicor Gas is reminding its residential customers that more than $4 million remains available to assist those who may be affected by the ongoing pandemic and have a past due balance.

More than 20,000 Nicor Gas customers with accounts that were in arrears have been recipients of the one-time grant of up to $300 as part of the COVID-19 Bill Payment Assistance Program.

To qualify for the COVID-19 Bill Payment Program, customers must first enroll in LIHEAP or the Nicor Gas Sharing Program. Customers with account balances do not need to wait for a shut-off notice to apply. Once customers are qualified for either one of the programs and funds applied to their account, the COVID-19 Bill Payment Assistance Program grant will be automatically applied to a customer’s outstanding balance, up to $300, according to Nicor Gas.

Income guidelines are on a sliding scale based on family size. LIHEAP registration is currently underway and available to households with income up to 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline, or about $52,400 annually for a family of four. For single member households, the maximum gross monthly income to qualify is $2,127.

The Nicor Gas Sharing Program provides annual grants up to $400 depending on income and family size. Residential customers with a Nicor Gas bill may qualify if their gross monthly income is below 300% of the federal poverty guideline, or $6,550 per month for a family of four – that’s $78,600 annually. The Sharing Program is administered by The Salvation Army and funded through direct contributions from Nicor Gas customers and employees, according to Nicor Gas.

For more information or to find a local Community Action Agency, visit here.

