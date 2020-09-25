$4M remain in COVID-19 Bill Payment Assistance Program

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Nicor Gas is reminding its residential customers that more than $4 million remains available to assist those who may be affected by the ongoing pandemic and have a past due balance.

More than 20,000 Nicor Gas customers with accounts that were in arrears have been recipients of the one-time grant of up to $300 as part of the COVID-19 Bill Payment Assistance Program.

To qualify for the COVID-19 Bill Payment Program, customers must first enroll in LIHEAP or the Nicor Gas Sharing Program. Customers with account balances do not need to wait for a shut-off notice to apply. Once customers are qualified for either one of the programs and funds applied to their account, the COVID-19 Bill Payment Assistance Program grant will be automatically applied to a customer’s outstanding balance, up to $300, according to Nicor Gas.

Income guidelines are on a sliding scale based on family size. LIHEAP registration is currently underway and available to households with income up to 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline, or about $52,400 annually for a family of four. For single member households, the maximum gross monthly income to qualify is $2,127.

The Nicor Gas Sharing Program provides annual grants up to $400 depending on income and family size. Residential customers with a Nicor Gas bill may qualify if their gross monthly income is below 300% of the federal poverty guideline, or $6,550 per month for a family of four – that’s $78,600 annually. The Sharing Program is administered by The Salvation Army and funded through direct contributions from Nicor Gas customers and employees, according to Nicor Gas.

