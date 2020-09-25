Advertisement

Local veteran volunteers to repair Harlem Cemetary wall

Wall was damaged by drunk driver
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When a drunk driver plowed into the Harlem Township Cemetery’s protective wall, 77-year-old Vietnam veteran and judo instructor George Tillet took it upon himself to make the repairs.

Ever since the day of the crash, Tillett has been on the scene putting up to fifty pound bricks in place to restore the resting place. The former military man says he gives credit to the marines and to his experience in martial arts for staying in shape and repairing the wall is a little thing he can do to give back to the community he loves.

“Well I think he is getting something out of it and we are getting the job done and the world’s better for it I guess... At least that’s my attitude.,” said Tillet

Tillett and a friend who helped are doing the project free of charge. They will be out at the graveyard every morning until the project is complete.

