Ill. announces 2,514 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 2,514 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with 25 additional deaths.

The deaths reported Friday include:

• Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s, 1 female 100+

• Cumberland County: 1 female 80′s

• DuPage County: 1 male 70′s, 2 females 90′s

• Green County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s

• Jersey County: 1 male 90′s

• Kane County: 1 male 50′s

• Menard County: 1 male 90′s

• Richland County: 1 male 80′s

• Saline County: 1 male 70′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 70′s

• Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 283,885 cases, including 8,563 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 18 – September 24 is 3.6 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 69,793 specimens for a total of 5,363,471. As of last night, 1,637 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 371 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

