Hot dog and brat sale raises money for VetsRoll 11

All proceeds benefit the 2021 trip for veterans to Washington, D.C.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Closure, gratitude, and respect, that’s the mission of VetsRoll 11 a non profit organization founded in South Beloit. On Thursday, they showed a little gratitude by fundraising out front of a Boone county nursing home.

Symphony Northwoods and Heartland Hospice hosted a drive thru lunch, in order to raise funds to benefit VetsRoll 11, which hosts annual trips for war veterans to visit the memorials that pay homage to their services. The lunch-in offered brats and hot dogs for a donation to the organization and those who attended say its all worth it for a good cause.

“Hopefully we sell out of all the brats and hot dogs that we have and raise enough money with donations to send at least one maybe even two veterans on the VetsRoll trip. People have been extremely generous with their donations because they know its going to such a great cause.”

For more information and ways to support VetsRoll*s 2021 trip to Washington, D.C., you can visit the VetsRoll website here.

