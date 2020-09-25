Friday marks final day of the season for Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an unconventional year, the last outdoor market of the year hopes to close out the season on a positive note.

Booths will be spread out, entrances limited, vendors mostly on one side of the street, one way traffic, social distancing guidelines, face coverings recommended, and credit or debit transactions preferred.

Live music will also be happening in the Pavilion with the Jodi Beach - Jodi Beach Trio on the Main Stage,and Matt Flamm playing acoustic inside the Market Hall.

