Electrostatic disinfectant sprayers become increasingly popular amid COVID-19 pandemic

The demand for cleaning products hits an all time high and with stores struggling to keep them in stock many are looking for alternatives.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As disinfectants fly off the shelves and cleaning companies see their businesses boom many Americans search for new gadgets to keep their spaces safe and sanitary.

“They’re hotly sought after pieces of equipment right now," said RBG Janitorial Owner Eva Kretschmar.

It’s called an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer and experts say its quite different than traditional cleaning products.

“It has a nozzle that produces a very fine spray out of the liquid and when it passes through there it’s a metal fitting and there’s a battery in it that gives it an electrostatic charge this makes it stick to any surface it touches," said Kretschmar.

Kretschmar says the sprayer is a game changer, highly effective and EPA certified.

“It’s a very thorough method of disinfection compared to a rag and a hand," said Kretschmar

