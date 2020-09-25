Electrostatic disinfectant sprayers become increasingly popular amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As disinfectants fly off the shelves and cleaning companies see their businesses boom many Americans search for new gadgets to keep their spaces safe and sanitary.

“They’re hotly sought after pieces of equipment right now," said RBG Janitorial Owner Eva Kretschmar.

It’s called an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer and experts say its quite different than traditional cleaning products.

“It has a nozzle that produces a very fine spray out of the liquid and when it passes through there it’s a metal fitting and there’s a battery in it that gives it an electrostatic charge this makes it stick to any surface it touches," said Kretschmar.

Kretschmar says the sprayer is a game changer, highly effective and EPA certified.

“It’s a very thorough method of disinfection compared to a rag and a hand," said Kretschmar

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.