Belvidere Fiat Chrysler plant brings home JD Power award

FCA management presented the Belvidere plant with the JD Power Bronze Award.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It was an award winning day at the Belvidere assembly plants which included some top executives from Fiat Chrysler making a stop in Boone County.

FCA management presented the Belvidere workers with the JD Power Bronze Award. JD Power’s annual survey ranks the quality of all the plants. Belvidere ranked 2nd of 46 Bronze plants in the United States, third of 75 plants in North America and 11th out of 138 plants in the world.

