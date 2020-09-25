Advertisement

A breezy Saturday gives us the last 80 degree day likely of 2020

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One more day, that’s all folks if you like the summer weather conditions because once the weekend cold front arrives, our weather pattern will be changing very quickly here.

The 23 First Alert Weather Team can’t emphasize this enough, but go outside on Saturday! Not only will we remain dry and sunny but our temperatures will boost into the mid-to-upper 80s for high temperatures. This weekend may be a good one to go to the apple orchard, go swimming, eat outside or even just go on a walk.

Be outside all day Saturday if you can, maybe go to the apple orchard!
Be outside all day Saturday if you can, maybe go to the apple orchard!(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

You can thank a breezy southerly wind that will give us the temperature boost needed to get well into the 80s. Winds will gust at times up to 35 miles per hour in the afternoon but it won’t take away too much from the warmer temperatures.

Gusty southerly winds will be around on Saturday.
Gusty southerly winds will be around on Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After Saturday, a cold front will move through the Stateline and not only change our wind speed and direction but it will drop our temperatures. Sunday will start dry but with a few more clouds in the sky before rain follows the cold front in the late afternoon and early evening hours. This doesn’t look to dump a lot of rain but it will set up our atmosphere for a cooler and slightly rainier pattern.

Sunday will start dry just with a few more clouds around as the front pushes through.
Sunday will start dry just with a few more clouds around as the front pushes through.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Following a cold front, our next rain chances arrive late Sunday afternoon and evening.
Following a cold front, our next rain chances arrive late Sunday afternoon and evening.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Temperature Departures for the next week.
Temperature Departures for the next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances are in the forecast late Sunday through Wednesday with the higher chances on Monday. Each of those days will have plenty of dry hours but it will feel very different outside. Forecast high temperatures each day will be cooler than the preceding day. Temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s Monday through Wednesday before the 50s arrive Thursday.

Over the next week we'll have several rainy times but it won't amount to much.
Over the next week we'll have several rainy times but it won't amount to much.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overnight lows will get down into the 30s especially later in the week and concerns of frost are possible on several nights. Longer range forecasts show not much rain falling over the next week, values at half an inch at most along with below normal precipitation going into October. The below normal temperatures also will dominate the forecast over the next two weeks, too.

