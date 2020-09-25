19-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Rockford Friday afternoon.

The Rockford Police Department are investigating the shooting on the 500 block of Webster Avenue that took place after 3 p.m.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Rockford Police Department.

