19-year-old shot in Rockford
This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Rockford Friday afternoon.
The Rockford Police Department are investigating the shooting on the 500 block of Webster Avenue that took place after 3 p.m.
