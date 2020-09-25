Advertisement

11 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 11 cases were announced Friday.

Of those cases, 920 have recovered and 23 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 44 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 115 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 217 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 159 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 200 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 159 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 93 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 59 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 36 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Olympic Tavern closed until Monday after employees get sick

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The restaurant plans to reopen on Monday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.

News

Vote-by-mail applicants asked to avoid in-person early voting

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
As of midday Sept. 25, 1.9 million voters statewide had requested vote-by-mail ballots.

Sports

Source: Mid-American Conference to play six-game football season starting Nov. 4

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ESPN
The university presidents unanimously approved the decision, the source said.

News

19-year-old shot in Rockford

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Latest News

News

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Boone Co. as risk level rises

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The test consists of a simple nasal swab.

News

Winnebago, Boone among counties at COVID-19 warning level

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings.

News

Ill. announces 2,514 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 283,885 cases, including 8,563 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

News

$4M remain in COVID-19 Bill Payment Assistance Program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For single member households, the maximum gross monthly income to qualify is $2,127.

News

Friday marks final day of the season for Rockford City Market

Updated: 7 hours ago
After an unconventional year, the last outdoor market of the year hopes to close out the season on a positive note.

News

Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Northam and his wife plan to isolate for the next 10 days while working remotely.