Winnebago Co. adds 98 COVID-19 cases, new death
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 7.9 percent.
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
This brings the total number of cases to 5,585 from 5,487 on Wednesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 7.9 percent.
The total deaths now stand at 153 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.3 percent recovery rate.
A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
