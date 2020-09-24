Advertisement

Uber: ‘No mask, no ride’

The policy goes into effect starting Thursday.
Laurie Schlecht is taking a picture while wearing her mask.
Laurie Schlecht is taking a picture while wearing her mask.(KOTA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip with Uber.

“We believe accountability is a two-way street and have implemented policies and built technology to promote shared accountability and mutual respect,” Uber said.

In May, Uber announced that all users (riders, drivers and delivery people) are required to wear a mask or face cover during a trip.

Since Uber implemented the policy in May, more than 1,250 riders have had their access to the Uber app removed after multiple reports from drivers. The company revealed this number in a blog post to drivers highlighting the impact their feedback has on the safety of the Uber platform. Users who repeatedly violate the policy will continue to risk losing access to the app.

Since May, drivers and delivery people have been required to take a selfie to verify they are wearing a mask before they can start using the app to drive.

“Now we are extending the same technology to riders,” Uber said.

For more information on how the feature works for riders, visit here.

